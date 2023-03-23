Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Trading Down 1.3%

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.67. 15,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 5,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.15% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (VCLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on cloud technology and cybersecurity. The fund may also use options to leverage performance.

