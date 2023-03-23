SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SL Green Realty traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 297612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SL Green Realty Stock Down 9.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $24,417,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after acquiring an additional 674,516 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,681,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $15,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.86%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.