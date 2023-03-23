Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,246,874 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,202.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Snap by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after buying an additional 2,478,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

