Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on Price Performance

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $233.66 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

