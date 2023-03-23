Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 29,000 shares changing hands.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

