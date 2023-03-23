S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,608 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,195,000 after acquiring an additional 124,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $335.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

