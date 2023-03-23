SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX) Trading Up 0.2%

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.99. 5,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

