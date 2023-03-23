Sportech (LON:SPO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.50

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.10 ($0.23). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 19.10 ($0.23), with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Sportech in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The company has a market cap of £19.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,910.00, a PEG ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.50.

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

