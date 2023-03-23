Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,719 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.