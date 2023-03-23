SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,674.32

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,674.32 ($20.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,733.38 ($21.29). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,730.50 ($21.25), with a volume of 1,520,169 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSE. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($22.53) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on SSE from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,950 ($23.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,931.13 ($23.72).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a GBX 29 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s payout ratio is 9,081.63%.

In other news, insider Martin Pibworth acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,757 ($21.58) per share, with a total value of £843.36 ($1,035.69). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

