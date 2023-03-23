State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 100,799 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 313.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,799 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after buying an additional 620,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,396,000 after acquiring an additional 380,254 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,755,000 after acquiring an additional 57,912 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 14.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after acquiring an additional 448,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rollins Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of ROL opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

