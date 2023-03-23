State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 150 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $322.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

