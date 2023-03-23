State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 620 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $214.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 611.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.88.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.