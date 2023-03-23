State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,775,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 270.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,478,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,434 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

