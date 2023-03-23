State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,682 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,869,000. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,040,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

