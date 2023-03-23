State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 125 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.4 %

ECL opened at $155.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.80. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

