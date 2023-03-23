State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 494 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

