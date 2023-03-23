State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $309.13 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $328.94. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

