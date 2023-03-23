State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $705,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF stock opened at $107.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average is $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

