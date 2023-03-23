State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.32. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $162.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

