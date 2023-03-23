State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

