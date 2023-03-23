State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,904 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after acquiring an additional 47,432 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $921,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,381,515. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

