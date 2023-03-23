State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,673,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,759,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after buying an additional 276,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of RE opened at $345.87 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

