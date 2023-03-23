State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

