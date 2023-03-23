State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.