State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.61 Million Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 580.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,589 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,512,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $98,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Price Performance

National Instruments Announces Dividend

NATI stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Stories

