State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.0 %

ROK opened at $277.63 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

