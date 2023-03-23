State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,023 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 99,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,816,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 827,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Hawaiian

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Hawaiian Stock Down 6.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

