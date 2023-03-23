State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $130.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.