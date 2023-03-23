State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.17 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after purchasing an additional 522,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE DD opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.