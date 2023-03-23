State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after buying an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $202.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.08.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

