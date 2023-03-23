State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after purchasing an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

NYSE:CW opened at $168.34 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

