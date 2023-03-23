State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

