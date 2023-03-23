State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 847.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,417 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lazard were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Lazard Stock Performance

Lazard stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.41. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

