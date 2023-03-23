State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

