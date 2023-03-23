State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 496 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $510.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.95. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

