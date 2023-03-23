State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 7,235 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $65.87 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

