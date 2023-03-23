State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 80 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $387,067,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,818,000 after acquiring an additional 172,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $704.88 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $772.01. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $723.03 and its 200 day moving average is $637.96.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

