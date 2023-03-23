State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 55,787 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,237,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 398,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

