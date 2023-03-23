State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,051 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

NYSE:AEE opened at $81.81 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

