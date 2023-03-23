State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,320 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE FIS opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

