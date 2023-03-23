State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,892 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

