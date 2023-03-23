State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 230 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $99,652,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $98,913,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,309,000 after acquiring an additional 816,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.3 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

