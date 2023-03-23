State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 24,852 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,852 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Life Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Life Storage Trading Down 1.0 %

Life Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE LSI opened at $122.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.48%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

