State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,615 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.45 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

