State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,660 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.