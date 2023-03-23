State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 345 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $341.83 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $576.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

