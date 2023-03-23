State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,565 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

