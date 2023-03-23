State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 395 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Waters by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $302.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.17. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.