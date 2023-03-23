State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,940 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,572,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at $316,806,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

LKQ stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.76%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

